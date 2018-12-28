Traffic
December 28, 2018 12:26 am
Updated: December 28, 2018 12:43 am

Stoney Trail closed in southeast Calgary after fatal crash: EMS

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of a Calgary police cruiser.

File/Global News
A A

A single-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary left one person dead on Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for Calgary EMS.

They did not say how many people were in the vehicle or if there were any other injuries.

At 9:43 p.m., police tweeted that Stoney Trail has been shut down at 114 Avenue S.E. because of a “serious collision” but did not provide further details other than asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
114 Avenue S.E.
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
CPS
deadly crash
Fatal Crash
Stoney Trail
Traffic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News