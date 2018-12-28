Stoney Trail closed in southeast Calgary after fatal crash: EMS

A single-vehicle crash in southeast Calgary left one person dead on Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for Calgary EMS.

They did not say how many people were in the vehicle or if there were any other injuries.

At 9:43 p.m., police tweeted that Stoney Trail has been shut down at 114 Avenue S.E. because of a “serious collision” but did not provide further details other than asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come…