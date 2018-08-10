Canada
August 10, 2018 10:23 am

Overturned cattle truck closes part of Stoney Trail during Friday morning rush hour

By Online journalist  Global News

Here's the play-by-play of an overturned cattle truck being uprighted after flipping on Stoney Trail in Calgary Friday.

A A

A transport truck carrying 15 cows overturned on a busy Calgary expressway early Friday morning.

Police said the call came in at around 3:57 a.m. for a flipped truck on northbound Stoney Trail near Country Hills Boulevard.

The truck driver was not injured, police said. A veterinarian was brought in to check the cattle and they were found to be in good condition.

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle pile-up closes part of Stoney Trail

Another trailer was brought in to remove the cattle from the overturned trailer and transport them from the scene.

The trailer was uprighted around 7:30 a.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
Cattle
Country Hills Blvd.
flipped cattle truck stoney trail
Stoney Trail
Stoney Trail Calgary
Stoney Trail Collision

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News