Overturned cattle truck closes part of Stoney Trail during Friday morning rush hour
A transport truck carrying 15 cows overturned on a busy Calgary expressway early Friday morning.
Police said the call came in at around 3:57 a.m. for a flipped truck on northbound Stoney Trail near Country Hills Boulevard.
The truck driver was not injured, police said. A veterinarian was brought in to check the cattle and they were found to be in good condition.
Another trailer was brought in to remove the cattle from the overturned trailer and transport them from the scene.
The trailer was uprighted around 7:30 a.m.
