2 taken to hospital after head-on crash between semi and car north of Regina

Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed two drivers were taken to hospital following a head-on collision between a semi and car on Highway 6 about 20 kilometres north of Regina and south of Etaples Road Tuesday morning.
The driver of the car was transported to the hospital via STARS, while the driver of the semi was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.
There is no word on their conditions at this time.
Both lanes on Highway 6, at the scene of the collision, will be closed for at least an hour, according to police.
Police say the crash happened at around 8 a.m.
More details to come…
