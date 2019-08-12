Kelowna
Cyclist struck by truck on Highway 97 in Kelowna

By Danny Seymour Global News

RCMP investigating at the scene.

A collision between a cyclist and a semi-truck has stalled traffic on Dilworth Drive near Highway 97.

Kelowna RCMP is currently on scene investigating.

“The cyclist has been rushed to hospital,” according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with Kelowna RCMP, adding, “The cyclist’s current condition is not known at this time.”

The scene where a semi-truck collided with a cyclist.

Any witnesses are asked to call Kelowna RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

