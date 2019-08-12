Cyclist struck by truck on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A collision between a cyclist and a semi-truck has stalled traffic on Dilworth Drive near Highway 97.

Kelowna RCMP is currently on scene investigating.

“The cyclist has been rushed to hospital,” according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with Kelowna RCMP, adding, “The cyclist’s current condition is not known at this time.”

Any witnesses are asked to call Kelowna RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

