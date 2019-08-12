Impaired driver arrested after fleeing the scene of 2 collisions, Kingston police say

A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend following his alleged involvement in two collisions while under the influence of alcohol, police say.

Police were called to Macdonnell and Princess streets after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 to respond to a collision between a white vehicle and a red Dodge pickup. When police arrived, they say the red pickup had already fled the scene.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving presented rewards card as ID: Brockville police

Soon after, police say officers found the pickup truck abandoned near Princess and Clergy streets. The truck allegedly had white paint on the front bumper and alcohol in the front console.

Police say officers then went to a nearby restaurant to inquire about the driver, and when they returned, the truck was gone.

Around 11:20 p.m. that same evening, police say the pickup truck was involved in a second collision on Highway 38.

According to witnesses, the driver ran into the nearby woods after the pickup rolled in the middle of the road and landed upside down.

Kingston police and OPP searched for the man, who was eventually found at his home in Verona on Aug. 11 at 1:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Prince Edward County OPP officer charged with impaired driving

He was turned over to Kingston police and charged with impaired driving and two counts of leaving a collision and failing to give a name.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days, and if convicted, the accused could face a one-year suspension.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the man will be held responsible for all fees and fines.