Shooting near Peachland leaves one injured, RCMP investigating

A man was taken to hospital with an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday after an alleged shooting that took place south of Peachland.

RCMP said it received a report of a shooting in the 7200-block of Highway 97 shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: B.C. murder suspects died by apparent suicide, autopsy results confirm

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with Kelowna RCMP said, “Early indicators suggest that the incident was isolated in nature, and police do not believe that the general public is at further risk.”

The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

READ MORE: Woman injured after rollover crash stalls traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP has taken over the investigation, which remains in its early stages.

Police say they are searching for a male suspect who was wearing a black t-shirt and a face covering at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Kelowna RCMP, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

WATCH: (June 28, 2019) Town hall held over crime concerns in West Kelowna