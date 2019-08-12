Police arrest Niagara Falls shooting suspect

The suspect in an early August shooting in Niagara Falls has been arrested after a “peaceful surrender” to tactical officers on Saturday night, according to police.

The man, who allegedly discharged a firearm on Aug. 2 at an address on Willoughby Drive, was arrested when police executed a search warrant at a townhouse complex located at Kelsey Crescent and Angie Drive.

David Joseph, 28, is facing four firearm-related charges.

Investigators believe Joseph had been moving throughout Niagara Falls in an effort to avoid arrest.

The shooting was an “isolated matter” and no one was injured, Niagara police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9290.