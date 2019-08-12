Crime
August 12, 2019 2:57 pm

Police arrest Niagara Falls shooting suspect

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News

Niagara police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an Aug. 2 shooting.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

The suspect in an early August shooting in Niagara Falls has been arrested after a “peaceful surrender” to tactical officers on Saturday night, according to police.

The man, who allegedly discharged a firearm on Aug. 2 at an address on Willoughby Drive, was arrested when police executed a search warrant at a townhouse complex located at Kelsey Crescent and Angie Drive.

READ MORE: Niagara officers searching for suspect after shots fired: police

David Joseph, 28, is facing four firearm-related charges.

Investigators believe Joseph had been moving throughout Niagara Falls in an effort to avoid arrest.

The shooting was an “isolated matter” and no one was injured, Niagara police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 9290.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Angie Drive
Crime
Kelsey Crescent
Niagara
Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls crime
Niagara Falls shooting
Niagara Falls shooting suspect
Niagara Regional Police
Shooting
willoughby drive
Willoughby Drive shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.