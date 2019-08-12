Man charged in connection with North York nightclub shooting

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a nightclub shooting that injured four people in the city’s north end last Monday.

On Aug. 5 just after 2 a.m., officers responded to several calls from patrons inside a nightclub near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West about the sound of gunshots.

Police said one victim was transported from the scene with serious injuries, while the other three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, police said they carried out a search warrant at an address in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area, and several firearms, magazines and ammunition were reportedly seized.

Kenniel Lloyd McLennon, 30, of Toronto, was arrested and faces several weapons-related charges, including possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm and careless use of a firearm.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.

Police have not released any further details on the man in custody or about any outstanding suspects.

— With files from Nick Westoll