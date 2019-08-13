Canmore RCMP arrest semi driver with double the legal blood alcohol limit
Canmore RCMP arrested a semi-truck driver Monday, charging the man with impaired driving-related offences.
RCMP received a 911 call just before noon on Aug. 12 for a possible impaired driver swerving across lanes while driving westbound on Highway 1 approaching Canmore. Police stopped the semi after becoming suspicious the driver had consumed alcohol.
Police said the driver failed a breath test and was arrested.
RCMP transported the driver to the Canmore RCMP detachment, where he provided additional breath samples, which showed a blood alcohol concentration more than double the legal limit, police said in a statement.
The driver’s licence was suspended, RCMP said. An investigation revealed the tractor trailer the man was driving wasn’t empty.
The man has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18 in Canmore.
