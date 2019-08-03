2 dead, 1 injured after fiery collision between car and semi near Taber

Two people were killed and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash near Taber, Alta., on Saturday.

Police, EMS and the Taber Fire Department responded to Highway 3 at Range Road 161, about three kilometres east of Taber, at 12:45 p.m.

A tractor-trailer and car collided and became “engulfed in flames,” according to RCMP.

EMS said two people died on scene and a man was taken to Taber Health Centre in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

RCMP did not say which vehicle the victims were in, and officials did not provide the ages or genders of those involved.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area since the highway was not passable and emergency responders would be on scene for several hours.

Taber is about 50 kilometres east of Lethbridge in southern Alberta.