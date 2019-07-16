Woman killed in single-vehicle collision in east-central Alberta: RCMP

A woman driving a truck on the main road on the Goodfish Cree Nation was killed Monday night when her vehicle rolled, according to police.

RCMP said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash at about 9 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a truck was travelling westbound on the main road and a rollover occurred, ejecting the lone occupant,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

The driver, who was from Goodfish Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

St. Paul RCMP said an investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, however, no further updates to the media are expected.