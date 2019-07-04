Man dead after SUV and semi-truck collide in Fort Saskatchewan

An 85-year-old man has died after an SUV collided with a semi-truck in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Thursday morning.

RCMP said Thursday afternoon that the man, who was a passenger in the SUV, had succumbed to his injuries. The 81-year-old woman driving the SUV was taken to hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, while the 56-year-old man driving the semi-truck did not need to be hospitalized.

According to Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, officers were called to a crash in the intersection of Highway 21 and Westpark Boulevard at about 7:30 a.m.

“The SUV was making a left turn, from northbound on Highway 21 to Westpark Boulevard, and collided with a semi-truck which was travelling southbound on Highway 21,” police said.

A collision reconstructionist was at the scene for several hours following the crash and RCMP said an investigation looking into what happened is ongoing.