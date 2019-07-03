Man killed in head-on crash south of Grande Prairie

A 23-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash near Grande Prairie Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:50 p.m., emergency crews were called to the collision on Highway 40 at Township Road 700, about 15 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

RCMP said a northbound semi-truck collided with a southbound SUV along Highway 40.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash, RCMP said. The 39-year-old man driving the semi was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP said in a media release Wednesday night.

Police said the collision blocked the highway in both directions Wednesday afternoon. One lane had reopened by about 6:30 p.m., but officers warned drivers in the area to slow down and be prepared to stop.

The names of the men involved in the crash will not be released, RCMP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and RCMP said Occupational Health and Safety has been notified.

Global News reached out to OHS for more information but did not hear back by the time the story was published.