Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 40 in west-central Alberta

A multi-vehicle crash in west-central Alberta shut down a highway in both directions on Tuesday night and police said they expected officers to remain at the scene through the night.

Hinton RCMP said emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 40 — about 42 kilometres north of Highway 16 — at 8:19 p.m.

“Due to the extent of damage related to the vehicles involved, and poor road conditions, the highway will remain impassable in both north and south directions for an extended period of time,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to be aware of dangerous driving conditions due to freezing rain.”

Police did not say if anybody was injured in the collision. An investigation into what caused the crash is underway and police said they planned to provide an update on the crash on Wednesday.