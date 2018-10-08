Northern Alberta crash involving car and 2 semi-trucks sends 3 to hospital

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near the hamlet of Grassland, Alta., has sent three people to hospital, one of whom was listed in “serious condition,” the RCMP said Monday night.

“The collision occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. this afternoon between northbound and southbound semi-trucks and a southbound Honda car,” police said in a news release.

The driver of the car and the driver of one of the semi-trucks were taken to hospital by ground ambulance while a passenger in the car was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.The driver of the second semi-truck was treated at the scene and then released.

Emergency crews responded to the collision by Township Road 674 and police said traffic was being diverted around that section of Highway 63.

“Northbound travel is being directed west to Highway 55, then north onto Range Road 195,” the RCMP said. “Traffic continues to be diverted around the scene as the investigation continues.

“This disruption is expected to last for several hours.”

Police said an investigation into what caused the crash was underway Monday night. They said the semi-truck that was headed south was hauling an empty load while the truck that was travelling north was hauling “dry materials.”

Grassland is located about 180 kilometres north of Edmonton.