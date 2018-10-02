QE2 closed in both directions near Carstairs following multi-vehicle crash
The busy highway connecting Edmonton to Calgary was closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle crash near Carstairs, Alta., on Tuesday night.
At about 8:39 p.m., 511 Alberta tweeted that northbound and southbound Highway 2 was closed near Highway 581.
“Expect major delays,” read a tweet on the government-run Twitter account.
Carstairs is located about 65 kilometres north of Calgary.
“Our recommendation is that people avoid the QE2 in both directions between Red Deer and Calgary tonight,” John Archer, a spokesperson for Alberta Transportation, told Global News.
Archer said he couldn’t confirm how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries but said it was fair to call what happened a “major incident.”
Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta were battered by a major snowstorm on Tuesday, resulting in a chaotic day on the roads in and around the city.
