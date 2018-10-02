QE2 closed in both directions near Carstairs following multi-vehicle crash

The busy highway connecting Edmonton to Calgary was closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle crash near Carstairs, Alta., on Tuesday night.

At about 8:39 p.m., 511 Alberta tweeted that northbound and southbound Highway 2 was closed near Highway 581.

“Expect major delays,” read a tweet on the government-run Twitter account.

Update: NB and SB QEII approaching Hwy581, near Carstairs – CLOSED due to multiple MVCs – Use alt. route. Expect major delays. (8:39pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/HVniUtOuLr — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 3, 2018

Carstairs is located about 65 kilometres north of Calgary.

“Our recommendation is that people avoid the QE2 in both directions between Red Deer and Calgary tonight,” John Archer, a spokesperson for Alberta Transportation, told Global News.

Archer said he couldn’t confirm ​how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries but said it was fair to call what happened a “major incident.”

Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta were battered by a major snowstorm on Tuesday, resulting in a chaotic day on the roads in and around the city.

Update: Widespread snowfall warnings are still in place for southern #AB. Another 10-20 cm are possible tonight, and up to 30 cm for the Crowsnest Pass region. Snow is expected to start tapering off tonight and through tomorrow. #abstorm #snow pic.twitter.com/cSpEQRYoKb — Phil D (@PhilDWeather) October 3, 2018