October 5, 2018 12:00 am

36-year-old man killed after SUV rolls in central Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

The RCMP are investigating what led to a deadly single-vehicle rollover south of Willingdon, Alta., on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Two Hills RCMP detachment responded to the crash on Range Road 152 at about 4 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed a SUV was heading northbound on the road when it rolled into the ditch,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

A 36-year-old man from Willingdon who was in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Willingdon is lcoated about 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

