Cyclist killed after being struck by dump truck along Bloor Street in Toronto

Toronto police say a cyclist has died after she was hit by a dump truck in the city’s Yorkville neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Acting Duty Insp. Jason Bartlett said the collision happened just before 9 a.m. along Bloor Street West near Avenue Road.

Bartlett said the cyclist, travelling in the bike lane, exited the bike lane heading westbound when she was struck by a dump truck also driving westbound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, Bartlett said.

He said the construction along a stretch of Bloor Street will be investigated to see if it was a factor in the fatal collision.

It is unknown if any charges will be laid as the investigation is in its early stages, he added.

Bloor Street West is closed in both directions from Avenue Road to Bay Street. Police warn motorists to take alternative routes.