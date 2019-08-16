All packed for school? Show us how you prepare your backpack!

The long, hot days of summer are coming to an end — it’s sad, we know! But we want your help to ring in the start to another season: the new school year.

This year we’ve flipped the pages. Instead of sending those prim and proper first day of school pictures, we want you to send photos of the must-have items in your child’s backpack for the first day of school.

Using the hashtag #WhatsInYourSchoolBag, we want photos from all across the country showing the most decked backpack essentials, from pencils to protractors to textbooks. Show us how you prepare your child’s backpack for the first day back to class.

Or if you’re going off to post-secondary, or going back to school as an adult, we want to see your swag, too. What are the most crucial items that every backpack needs? We might learn a thing!

How to send

Using the subject line #WhatsInYourSchoolBag, send your photos to socialdesk@globalnews.ca. You could be featured in our upcoming back-to-school coverage.

Be sure to include any info you feel comfortable sharing publicly, such as names and locations.

You can also share pictures to social media using the hashtag #WhatsInYourSchoolBag and we’ll grab them from there. (Just make sure your account is public so we can see them!)

We look forward to seeing all of your submissions!

