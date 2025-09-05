3 new Manitoba schools welcome students to classrooms

Send this page to someone via email

Three new schools in Manitoba are welcoming students into their classrooms for the first time this school year.

The province said Friday that two kindergarten to Grade 8 French immersion schools have opened in south Winnipeg, along with a kindergarten to Grade 4 school in Steinbach.

“By investing in modern, inclusive learning environments and accessible child-care spaces, we’re ensuring that students in growing neighbourhoods like Winnipeg’s Sage Creek and Steinbach have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive from their earliest years through to graduation,” said Education Minister Tracy Schmidt in a statement.

In addition to the new schools, Swan Valley Regional Secondary School is opening an upgrade this fall — a multi-purpose room with space for band, drama and music.

Manitoba has budgeted more than $20 million this year for four additional schools, planned for Brandon, West St. Paul, Transcona and south Winnipeg.