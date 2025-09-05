SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Connecting Winnipeg With Hal Anderson
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CJOB
National

Education

3 new Manitoba schools welcome students to classrooms

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
Students are headed back to classrooms like this one, including at three new Manitoba schools.
Students are headed back to classrooms like this one, including at three new Manitoba schools. Global News
Three new schools in Manitoba are welcoming students into their classrooms for the first time this school year.

The province said Friday that two kindergarten to Grade 8 French immersion schools have opened in south Winnipeg, along with a kindergarten to Grade 4 school in Steinbach.

“By investing in modern, inclusive learning environments and accessible child-care spaces, we’re ensuring that students in growing neighbourhoods like Winnipeg’s Sage Creek and Steinbach have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive from their earliest years through to graduation,” said Education Minister Tracy Schmidt in a statement.

In addition to the new schools, Swan Valley Regional Secondary School is opening an upgrade this fall — a multi-purpose room with space for band, drama and music.

Manitoba has budgeted more than $20 million this year for four additional schools, planned for Brandon, West St. Paul, Transcona and south Winnipeg.

