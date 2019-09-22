Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Pickering–Uxbridge

By Staff Global News
Map of the Pickering-Uxbridge riding.

Elections Canada
Voters in the Pickering–Uxbridge riding elected Jennifer O’Connell of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Jennifer O’Connell
Conservative: Cyma Musarat
NDP: Eileen Higdon
Green: Peter Forint
PPC: Corneliu Chisu

The Pickering–Uxbridge riding was created in 2015 from parts of the previous ridings of Ajax—Pickering, and Durham and Pickering—Scarborough East.

The riding is in Durham Region and comprised partly of the City of Pickering and partly of the Township of Uxbridge.

According to the most recent census, the riding has a population of 112,947 and spans 652.50 square kilometres wide.

In 2011, the area was won by the Conservatives although the Liberals took the riding in the 2015 election.

