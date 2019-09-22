Canada election: Durham

Conservative incumbent Erin O’Toole is running again in Durham.

O’Toole was elected to parliament during a by-election in 2012, ran and lost for the Conservative leadership in 2015 against Stephen Harper. O’Toole was re-elected in 2015, winning over 45 per cent of the vote, with Liberal candidate Corinna Traill pulling in just over 35 per cent of the vote.

The Durham riding was created in the 2012 redistribution of electoral districts from the Clarington—Scugog—Uxbridge riding, losing portions of the area to Pickering—Uxbridge and Northumberland—Peterborough South, and gaining territory from Oshawa and Whitby.

Before O’Toole was elected in 2012, the area was held by Bev Ovda, a Conservative MP, who was first elected in 2004.

It’s unclear whether the generally unknown Jonathan Giancroce for the Liberals and Sarah Whalen-Wright for the NDP will be able to unseat O’Toole, who also briefly acted as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

Candidates

Conservatives: Erin O’Toole (Incumbent)

Liberals: Jonathan Giancroce

NDP: Sarah Whalen-Wright

Green: Evan Price

PPC: Brenda Virtue