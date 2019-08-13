Traffic
August 13, 2019 3:54 pm

Campaign targets speeding, exhaust noise in Bradford: South Simcoe police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Officers conducted a speed and exhaust noise enforcement campaign in and around Bradford on Friday after months of complaints from residents, South Simcoe police say.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Officers conducted a speed and exhaust noise enforcement campaign in and around Bradford on Friday after months of complaints from residents, South Simcoe police say.

As part of the campaign, a 21-year-old Bradford man had his licence plates seized when an inspection revealed his vehicle’s complete exhaust system was modified and the vehicle’s emission control equipment was removed, police say.

READ MORE: OPP warning residents after receiving reports of scams in Tay Township


Story continues below

The man was ticketed two days prior for noise, officers add.

A 24-year-old man also had his G2 licence suspended after he tested positive for the presence of drugs, police say.

Officers say an additional four drivers were tested for drugs and alcohol, leading to two more suspensions.

READ MORE: Etobicoke man charged with impaired driving following collision in Essa, Ont., police say

According to police, more than 100 charges were laid during the campaign.

South Simcoe police were assisted by the York Regional Police, OPP, Halton Regional Police, Peel Regional Police, the Barrie Police Service, the Ministry of Environment and Bradford Bylaw.

WATCH: Toronto police investigate collision involving 2 13-year-olds

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Police Service
Bradford
Bradford exhaust noise campaign
Bradford news
Bradford Ontario
Bradford speeding campaign
Bradford traffic campaign
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Halton Regional Police
OPP
York Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.