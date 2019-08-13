Campaign targets speeding, exhaust noise in Bradford: South Simcoe police

Officers conducted a speed and exhaust noise enforcement campaign in and around Bradford on Friday after months of complaints from residents, South Simcoe police say.

As part of the campaign, a 21-year-old Bradford man had his licence plates seized when an inspection revealed his vehicle’s complete exhaust system was modified and the vehicle’s emission control equipment was removed, police say.

The man was ticketed two days prior for noise, officers add.

A 24-year-old man also had his G2 licence suspended after he tested positive for the presence of drugs, police say.

Officers say an additional four drivers were tested for drugs and alcohol, leading to two more suspensions.

According to police, more than 100 charges were laid during the campaign.

South Simcoe police were assisted by the York Regional Police, OPP, Halton Regional Police, Peel Regional Police, the Barrie Police Service, the Ministry of Environment and Bradford Bylaw.

