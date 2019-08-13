OPP warning residents after receiving reports of scams in Tay Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say officers responded to several calls complaining about unwanted and suspicious people in Tay Township last Tuesday.

Callers in the Albert Street and Woodlands Avenue area of Port McNicoll reported a man and woman coming to the door of their residences and trying to sell water filters and gain access to their homes through aggressive sales tactics, police say.

Officers are reminding residents that certain products are prohibited from being sold door to door.

According to police, another scam that has surfaced in tourist towns is that of a pedestrian flagging down a vehicle.

In the scam, the pedestrian asks the driver for gas money and a ride to the nearest ATM, police say. While en route, the pedestrian offers the driver gold jewelry or chains in exchange for the cash, OPP add.

Officers say motorists need to be cautious of this scam because the gold may have no real value.

