Etobicoke man charged with impaired driving following collision in Essa, Ont., police say

A 61-year-old man from Etobicoke has been charged with impaired driving following a collision that occurred in Essa, Ont., on Sunday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers responded to the scene at County Road 56 and 25th Side Road, police say.

David Nelles was charged with impaired driving and sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision, officers add.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle that was involved in the collision, police say.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Nelles is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford in September, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

