Man, 24, charged with impaired, dangerous driving following vehicle rollover in Innisfil

A 24-year-old Thornton man was charged with impaired and dangerous driving after a single-vehicle rollover that took place in Innisfil over the Victoria Day long weekend, South Simcoe police say.

The collision took place at 5 p.m. on May 20 on Sideroad 10 between the 4th Line and the 5th Line, police add.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to Toronto trauma centre following vehicle rollover in Innisfil

An Acura was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed, when it lost control, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times before stopping in a field, police say.

The Thornton man was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance with life-altering injuries, officers add.

READ MORE: Hwy. 400 ramps to EB Hwy. 401 re-open after tractor trailer rollover, driver charged

The man has since been charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over .08.

The man was scheduled for a court date in September.

WATCH: 2 dead, 3 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Mississauga