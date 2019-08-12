Man, 24, charged with impaired, dangerous driving following vehicle rollover in Innisfil
A 24-year-old Thornton man was charged with impaired and dangerous driving after a single-vehicle rollover that took place in Innisfil over the Victoria Day long weekend, South Simcoe police say.
The collision took place at 5 p.m. on May 20 on Sideroad 10 between the 4th Line and the 5th Line, police add.
An Acura was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed, when it lost control, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times before stopping in a field, police say.
The Thornton man was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance with life-altering injuries, officers add.
The man has since been charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over .08.
The man was scheduled for a court date in September.
