Traffic
August 12, 2019 3:55 pm

Man, 24, charged with impaired, dangerous driving following vehicle rollover in Innisfil

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Charges have been laid after a vehicle rollover in Innisfil left a man with critical injuries during the Victoria Day long weekend.

Police Handout
A A

A 24-year-old Thornton man was charged with impaired and dangerous driving after a single-vehicle rollover that took place in Innisfil over the Victoria Day long weekend, South Simcoe police say.

The collision took place at 5 p.m. on May 20 on Sideroad 10 between the 4th Line and the 5th Line, police add.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to Toronto trauma centre following vehicle rollover in Innisfil


Story continues below

An Acura was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed, when it lost control, struck a utility pole and rolled over several times before stopping in a field, police say.

The Thornton man was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance with life-altering injuries, officers add.

READ MORE: Hwy. 400 ramps to EB Hwy. 401 re-open after tractor trailer rollover, driver charged

The man has since been charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over .08.

The man was scheduled for a court date in September.

WATCH: 2 dead, 3 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Mississauga

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
innisfil
Innisfil car crash
Innisfil Crash
Innisfil impaired driver
Innisfil impaired driving
Innisfil news
Innisfil single vehicle rollover
Ornge Air Ambulance
South Simcoe Police Service
Town of Innisfil

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.