Hwy. 400 ramps to EB Hwy. 401 closed after tractor trailer rollover
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the Highway 400 ramps to the eastbound Highway 401 are closed after a tractor trailer rollover just before 6 a.m. Monday.
Emergency services said they transported two people with minor injuries to a local hospital.
OPP said both northbound and southbound ramps from Highway 400 towards the eastbound 401 remain closed.
There is no estimated time for re-opening, said OPP.
Road users should consider taking alternate routes.
