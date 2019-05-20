Hwy. 400 ramps to EB Hwy. 401 closed after tractor trailer rollover

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the Highway 400 ramps to the eastbound Highway 401 are closed after a tractor trailer rollover just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Emergency services said they transported two people with minor injuries to a local hospital.

OPP said both northbound and southbound ramps from Highway 400 towards the eastbound 401 remain closed.

There is no estimated time for re-opening, said OPP.

Road users should consider taking alternate routes.

More to come…