May 20, 2019 9:07 am

Hwy. 400 ramps to EB Hwy. 401 closed after tractor trailer rollover

By Web Writer  Global News

WATCH: The OPP are reporting that a rollover of a tractor trailer on the southbound Highway 400 ramp to Highway 401 eastbound has closed that section of the highway.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the Highway 400 ramps to the eastbound Highway 401 are closed after a tractor trailer rollover just before 6 a.m. Monday.

Emergency services said they transported two people with minor injuries to a local hospital.

OPP said both northbound and southbound ramps from Highway 400 towards the eastbound 401 remain closed.

There is no estimated time for re-opening, said OPP.

Road users should consider taking alternate routes.

More to come…

