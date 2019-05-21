Traffic
Man airlifted to Toronto trauma centre following vehicle rollover in Innisfil

South Simcoe police responded to the crash, which occurred on Sideroad 10 between the 4th Line and 5th Line in Innisfil.

A man was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre by an Ornge air ambulance on Monday after his vehicle rolled over on the road in Innisfil.

The collision occurred on Sideroad 10 between the 4th Line and 5th Line after the man lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole, police say.

Officers responded to the scene, where the man suffered serious injuries, police add.

The investigation is ongoing.

