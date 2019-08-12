Toronto man charged with impaired driving, drug, weapon offences in Essa, Ont., police say

A 28-year-old Toronto man has been charged with impaired driving, as well as drug and weapon offences after his vehicle was stopped in Essa, Ont., on Friday, OPP say.

Officers responded to a traffic complaint of a pickup truck driving erratically, police say.

They then found the pickup truck, stopped it and arrested Jesse Dodd-Kellam, OPP add.

The 28-year-old was charged with impaired operation, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule II substance and driving a vehicle with open liquor, police say.

The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, officers add.

Dodd-Kellam is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford in August.

