Kinew plans to reverse Pallister’s healthcare changes if NDP wins provincial election

With the election campaign period expected to formally begin as early as Monday afternoon, NDP leader Wab Kinew put the spotlight on healthcare at an event outside the Concordia Hospital.

The hospital saw its emergency room converted to an urgent care centre in June – one of many such hospital changes over the past few years.

He said if elected as Manitoba’s premier, he’ll be restoring the changes made by Brian Pallister’s Progressive Conservative government.

“Today, I am committing to reopening the emergency rooms at Concordia and Seven Oaks hospitals and adding more beds across Winnipeg, so Manitobans can get healthcare closer to home,” he said.

“St. B(oniface), one of the most important ERs in the province, had to turn away patients because Mr. Pallister closed the Concordia ER.”

Kinew said the effects of emergency room closures across the city makes it clear it wasn’t the right choice, and that Manitobans didn’t ask for the changes.

“Nobody in the 2016 election voted to close the Concordia emergency room,” he said.

“Nobody in the last election voted to cut healthcare, and yet that’s what they’ve received with Mr. Pallister.

“We’re committing to do better. We’re committing to do more to improve healthcare.”

The writ is expected to be dropped as early as 2 p.m. Monday afternoon as Manitobans prepare for the 28-day campaign period.

