OPP release photos of alleged Norfolk County flasher
The OPP has released photos of an alleged flasher in Norfolk County.
Police say last weekend, a woman was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot on Queensway East when a nude man reportedly got out of a nearby white SUV, exposed himself and got back inside the vehicle.
Police say the suspect then left the area, only to return a short time later and allegedly expose himself again to the same victim, who then contacted police.
Officers responded, but police say the man had already fled the scene.
A few days later, police received a similar report about a man exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot on Rest Acres Road.
Police say in the second incident, the nude man reportedly walked to the back of the SUV and put on a pair of swimming shorts before fleeing the scene.
In both incidents, the suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV that was pulling a single Sea-Doo on a trailer covered in a black tarp that had “spark” written on it in grey lettering.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
