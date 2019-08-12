Crime
OPP release photos of alleged Norfolk County flasher

The OPP is investigating an incident involving an alleged flasher in Norfolk County.

The OPP has released photos of an alleged flasher in Norfolk County.

Police say last weekend, a woman was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot on Queensway East when a nude man reportedly got out of a nearby white SUV, exposed himself and got back inside the vehicle.

Police say the suspect then left the area, only to return a short time later and allegedly expose himself again to the same victim, who then contacted police.

Officers responded, but police say the man had already fled the scene.

A few days later, police received a similar report about a man exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot on Rest Acres Road.

Police say in the second incident, the nude man reportedly walked to the back of the SUV and put on a pair of swimming shorts before fleeing the scene.

In both incidents, the suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV that was pulling a single Sea-Doo on a trailer covered in a black tarp that had “spark” written on it in grey lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

