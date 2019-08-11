Police identify suspect in theft of 10-month-old dog from Toronto Humane Society

Toronto police have identified the suspect wanted for the theft of a 10-month-old dog from the Toronto Human Society (THS).

Officers said that at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a man went to a shelter in the area of River Street and Queen Street East, leashed the dog and walked out the front door with it.

According to investigators, the man had been to the shelter on three previous occasions, demanding to be given a free dog. He was turned away each time.

READ MORE: Toronto Humane Society staff say 10-month-old dog stolen from shelter, appeal for tips

After receiving tips from the public, police have identified 31-year-old Christopher Rich as the suspect. He’s wanted on theft charges.

Officers said Rich was last seen on an eastbound GO train leaving Oshawa station later that day.

Police described the dog as a tan-coloured retriever and hound mix named Milo.

READ MORE: Poodle allegedly stolen in Scarborough street robbery found safe

Hannah Sotropa, a spokesperson for THS, told Global News on Friday evening that the man first came by the shelter on Thursday looking to adopt a dog. She said he was escorted off the property.

“He became very belligerent with the staff. He also claimed he was ex-military,” she said, adding the man didn’t return that day.

“When he came back (Friday), he was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a completely different outfit. He was kind of unrecognizable by the staff and the security when he came in. He was in the shelter for under five minutes.”

READ MORE: Dog found after being reported stolen from Toronto woman’s lap as she napped on the subway

She said that’s when the suspect walked straight to the kennels, leashed Milo and walked out.

Sotropa said Milo was set to go to a Paws in the Park adoption event at Woodbine Park over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

–With files from Nick Westoll