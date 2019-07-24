Small poodle stolen during street robbery: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man’s dog and cellphone were reportedly stolen after an alleged street robbery in Scarborough.

Police tweeted the incident near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday.

Investigators said three male suspects, one of them reportedly armed with a knife, allegedly robbed the man of his cellphone and small poodle.

Two of the suspects are described as wearing dark clothing and the third suspect is described as wearing a red t-shirt.

