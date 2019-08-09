Toronto Humane Society staff say 10-month-old dog stolen from shelter, appeal for tips

The Toronto Humane Society (THS) is asking for help finding a 10-month-old dog that was allegedly stolen from the shelter Friday afternoon.

Hannah Sotropa, a spokesperson for THS, told Global News Friday evening that a man first came by the shelter on Thursday looking to adopt a dog. However, she said he was escorted off the property.

“He became very belligerent with the staff. He also claimed he was ex-military,” Sotropa said, adding the man didn’t return later in the day after the incident.

READ MORE: Poodle allegedly stolen in Scarborough street robbery found safe

“When he came back today, he was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a completely different outfit. He was kind of unrecognizable by the staff and the security when he came in. He was in the shelter for under five minutes.”

Sotropa said the man went straight to the kennel and leashed the dog, a retriever-hound named Milo, before walking out the front door.

URGENT! We are absolutely devastated that today one of our dogs, Milo, 10 month old yellow lab pup was stolen today from his kennel. If you see this man or dog, please contact the local authorities. Dog is microchipped and neutered. Please help us bring Milo back to safety. pic.twitter.com/zw9evGnX1U — Toronto Humane Soc. (@THS_tweet) August 9, 2019

She said Milo was set to go to a Paws in the Park adoption event on Saturday.

“Keep an eye out and we’re calling on the public to be aware of this,” she said.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News officers were called mid-Friday afternoon and a report was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division officers at 416-808-5100.