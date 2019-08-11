Bas-Caraquet
Man dies hours after single-vehicle crash in Bas-Caraquet, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say that shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of the sudden death of a man at a home in Bas-Caraquet.

A 41-year-old man has died after a crash in Bas-Caraquet, N.B., on Saturday.

Police determined that the man had been involved in a crash a few hours earlier.

The Mounties believe the man had been driving on Morais Street in Bas-Caraquet when his vehicle left the road and rolled into a ditch. He was the only person in the crash.

A passerby picked the man up and drove him to the residence.

A few hours later, police say the man died as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The RCMP’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

