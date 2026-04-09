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Woman killed, child airlifted to hospital after crash near Brooks: Alberta RCMP

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 1:50 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP said a woman was killed and a child had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle crash near Brooks, Alta. on Wednesday afternoon.
Alberta RCMP said a woman was killed and a child airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Brooks, Alta., on Wednesday afternoon. Global News
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A 35-year-old woman from Pincher Creek has been killed in a single-vehicle crash near Brooks, Alta, about two hours east of Calgary.

RCMP said officers, paramedics, firefighters and peace officers responded around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of a collision near the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 539, about 20 kilometres southwest of Brooks.

When they arrived, they discovered a damaged SUV in the ditch.

Medical aid was provided to two occupants of the vehicle, however, RCMP said one of them, a woman, died at the scene.

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The other occupant, a child, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle involved was travelling northbound when it left the road and rolled over in the ditch.

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Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.

Highway 36, which was shut down shortly after the crash, reopened about three hours later.

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