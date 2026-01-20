Brooks RCMP charge man with human trafficking, believe there may be more victims

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a 46-year-old man from Brooks with human trafficking and other offences involving a woman over a period of five years.

Police said the investigation began in February of 2025 when a female victim reported she was in a relationship with a man who allegedly forced her to have multiple sexual encounters with random men for money, which she said he orchestrated.

Following an investigation involving the RCMP and members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), on March 25, 2025, a search warrant was executed on a residence in Brooks.

The evidence seized included electronics, illegal substances and other paraphernalia.

On Jan. 8, 2025, Brooks RCMP arrested Chad Jensen. He is facing eight charges, including:

Two counts of sexual assault

One count of assault

Two counts of administering a noxious thing

Distribution of intimate images

Trafficking in persons

Trafficking in persons to receive a material benefit

Jensen is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Brooks on Feb. 11, 2026.

RCMP believe there may also be more victims and are making a plea for anyone who believes they may have been exploited or trafficked by Jensen to contact the Brooks detachment at 403-362-5535.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).