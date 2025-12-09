Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Quebec man with history of involvement in human trafficking rearrested in Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say a 22-year-old man from Quebec who has already served time in prison for human trafficking, has been arrested again in Calgary. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a 22-year-old man from Quebec who has already served time in prison for human trafficking, has been arrested again in Calgary. Global News
Calgary police say a 22-year-old man with a history of being involved in human trafficking has been arrested again after spending time in prison.

Police say the man had recently moved to Calgary after serving his sentence in Quebec for human trafficking-related offences that date back to 2021.

An investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) revealed the man had recently relocated to Calgary and was trying to get involved in sex and drug trafficking.

Staff Sgt. Gord MacDonald said officers with ALERT “acted quickly to make an arrest and prevent further people from being victimized.”

Investigators also identified two suspected victims who were provided support through ALERT’s Safety Network Coordinator.

The man’s home in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood was also searched by police who claim to have seized evidence of drug trafficking, including small quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine, along with a replica handgun.

The man has been charged with:

  • Obtaining material benefit from sexual services;
  • Procuring sexual services;
  • Advertising of sexual services;
  • Drug trafficking;
  • Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking; and
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime.

The accused has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old associate of his was also arrested at the home and charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a forged credit card.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

They’re also urging anyone who believes they are a victim of human trafficking to call 211 for help.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s record human trafficking numbers just ‘the tip of the iceberg,’ expert says'
Canada’s record human trafficking numbers just ‘the tip of the iceberg,’ expert says
