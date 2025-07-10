Menu

Crime

Edmonton father and son charged with human trafficking

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 8:20 pm
1 min read
RCMP charge Edmonton father and son with human trafficking
The Alberta RCMP have charged a father and son from Edmonton with human trafficking. Police say the victims were working 90 hours a week in at a gas station in Calmar and motel in Fox Creek, and weren't properly paid. And as Jasmine King reports, police believe there could be more victims.
The Alberta RCMP have charged two men from Edmonton with human trafficking. Police allege the victims were working up to 90 hours a week and weren’t properly paid.

Mounties say a year-long investigation revealed four victims who were employees at rural businesses owned by a father and son, who own a motel in Fox Creek and a gas station in Calmar.

An investigation began in July 2024, after the Alberta RCMP received a tip from Alberta Employment Standards Office.

The investigation revealed that some of the temporary foreign workers were working 80 to 90 hours a week, without the proper compensation. False schedules were submitted to employment standards.

Police say the father and son also underpaid the victims to the tune of $160,000.

Yeon Soo Lee, 55, and his son, Joo Hyup Lee, 26, were both charged with human trafficking and material benefits from trafficking.

Watch the video above for more. 

55-year-old Yeon Soo Lee and his son, 26-year-old Joo Hyup Lee, were both charged with human trafficking and material benefits from trafficking.
