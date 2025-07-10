Edmonton father and son charged with human trafficking

The Alberta RCMP have charged two men from Edmonton with human trafficking. Police allege the victims were working up to 90 hours a week and weren’t properly paid.
Mounties say a year-long investigation revealed four victims who were employees at rural businesses owned by a father and son, who own a motel in Fox Creek and a gas station in Calmar.
An investigation began in July 2024, after the Alberta RCMP received a tip from Alberta Employment Standards Office.
Get breaking National news
The investigation revealed that some of the temporary foreign workers were working 80 to 90 hours a week, without the proper compensation. False schedules were submitted to employment standards.
Police say the father and son also underpaid the victims to the tune of $160,000.
Yeon Soo Lee, 55, and his son, Joo Hyup Lee, 26, were both charged with human trafficking and material benefits from trafficking.
Watch the video above for more.
Comments