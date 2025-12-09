RCMP in Brooks investigate anti-immigrant, white supremacist graffiti

RCMP in Brooks, Alta., are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or people responsible for at least nine incidents of anti-immigrant or white supremacist graffiti in the community.
RCMP say numerous hateful messages and slogans have been spray-painted at various locations around the city, mostly on city-owned infrastructure.
The areas targeted include the median of Cassel Road, the bathroom at Lake Stafford Park, the bathroom at Duke of Sutherland Park, a street sign on Sutherland Drive and the Uplands neighbourhood.
The first incident was reported to the city on Oct. 1 and the most recent on Nov. 26.
The City of Brooks has also received complaints that stickers and decals supporting the White Lives Matter movement have been placed all over the city, mostly on traffic signs.
Brooks RCMP are asking anyone who witnesses these or any other incidents of hate-motivated crimes to report them to police by calling 403-794-4400.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
