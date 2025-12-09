Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP in Brooks investigate anti-immigrant, white supremacist graffiti

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
Brooks RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying the person or persons responsible for numerous incidents of anti-immigrant or white supremacist graffiti in the community. View image in full screen
Brooks RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying the person or people responsible for numerous incidents of anti-immigrant or white supremacist graffiti in the community. Courtesy: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Brooks, Alta., are asking for the public’s help identifying the person or people responsible for at least nine incidents of anti-immigrant or white supremacist graffiti in the community.

RCMP say numerous hateful messages and slogans have been spray-painted at various locations around the city, mostly on city-owned infrastructure.

RCMP describe the graffiti as anti-immigrant and white supremacist that "have no place in our city." View image in full screen
RCMP describe the graffiti as anti-immigrant and white supremacist and having ‘no place in our city.’. Courtesy: RCMP

The areas targeted include the median of Cassel Road, the bathroom at Lake Stafford Park, the bathroom at Duke of Sutherland Park, a street sign on Sutherland Drive and the Uplands neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

The first incident was reported to the city on Oct. 1 and the most recent on Nov. 26.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The City of Brooks has also received complaints that stickers and decals supporting the White Lives Matter movement have been placed all over the city, mostly on traffic signs.

Brooks RCMP say the hatefull graffiti also includes stickers or decals expressing support for the White Lives Matter movement. View image in full screen
Brooks RCMP say the hateful graffiti also includes stickers or decals expressing support for the White Lives Matter movement. Courtesy: RCMP

Brooks RCMP are asking anyone who witnesses these or any other incidents of hate-motivated crimes to report them to police by calling 403-794-4400.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Click to play video: 'Liberals table new bill to combat hate crime'
Liberals table new bill to combat hate crime
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices