Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after guns, Nazi flag seized from Lloydminster home: Alberta RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2025 7:32 am
1 min read
Firearms, ammunition, a crossbow and flags bearing hate symbols, including a swastika and a Confederate flag, are shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP. View image in full screen
Firearms, ammunition, a crossbow and flags bearing hate symbols, including a swastika and a Confederate flag, are shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta RCMP say one man has been charged with wilful promotion of hatred and other offences after officers seized several guns and a flag bearing a swastika from a home.

Mounties say the search at the house in Lloydminster, a city straddling the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary, came after an investigation into threats of violence toward “identifiable groups of people.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An RCMP photo shows several long guns, a crossbow and ammunition that were seized, as well as a flag with a swastika and a Confederate flag bearing the words: “The South will rise again.”

Trending Now

The 38-year-old man has also been charged with unauthorized possession of firearms and unsafe storage of firearms.

He has been released on conditions and is slated to appear in court in January.

RCMP Sgt. Christopher Byford says officers take any threats of violence or hate seriously.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices