Man charged after guns, Nazi flag seized from Lloydminster home: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP say one man has been charged with wilful promotion of hatred and other offences after officers seized several guns and a flag bearing a swastika from a home.

Mounties say the search at the house in Lloydminster, a city straddling the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary, came after an investigation into threats of violence toward “identifiable groups of people.”

An RCMP photo shows several long guns, a crossbow and ammunition that were seized, as well as a flag with a swastika and a Confederate flag bearing the words: “The South will rise again.”

The 38-year-old man has also been charged with unauthorized possession of firearms and unsafe storage of firearms.

He has been released on conditions and is slated to appear in court in January.

RCMP Sgt. Christopher Byford says officers take any threats of violence or hate seriously.