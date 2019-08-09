RCMP in West Kootenay region search for man who went missing on way to Kelowna

RCMP in the West Kootenay village of Nakusp are searching for a man who went missing while en route to Kelowna earlier this week.

Police say Christopher Sanford was last seen in Nakusp on Aug. 4 before travelling west to the Okanagan.

The 36-year-old’s vehicle was found abandoned the next day in Fauquier, a community south of Naksup on the east side of Upper Arrow Lake.

READ MORE: Foul play possible in case of Surrey men missing in B.C. interior: RCMP

“Extensive search in the area his vehicle was located has not been successful in locating him,” Nakusp RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Police said Sanford’s family has not heard from him since Aug. 4, “which is very unusual.” The family is also “very concerned for his health and wellbeing.”

WATCH: (July 22) RCMP searching for two missing men from Surrey

On Friday, police released an updated photo taken on July 30 that “is a true reflection of his physical appearance when he went missing,” Cpl. Jaime Moffat with Nakusp RCMP said.

Sanford is described as a tall and very slim Caucasian man, six feet tall, approximately 150 to 160 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP searching for missing senior last seen Saturday evening

He was last seen wearing camo pants and a black t-shirt and barefoot. He also has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information about Sanford’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nakusp RCMP or Crime Stoppers.