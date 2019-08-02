Foul play possible in case of Surrey men missing in B.C. interior: RCMP

The RCMP said Friday that it’s considering foul play as a possibility in the disappearance of two Surrey men in the B.C. interior.

Ryan Provencher, 38, and Richar Scurr, 37, were last seen on July 17 in the 16400 block of 23A Avenue in Surrey.

The men were in a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee, and police believe they were headed to a rural property in Spences Bridge where a business associated with Provencher is located.

The vehicle was later located near Logan Lake without its occupants.

On Friday, Mounties executed a search warrant on that property, in the hopes of unearthing new evidence in the search for the men.

Police said Friday that the possibility of foul play was now being looked at given the length of time the two men have been missing.

Provencher is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and 180 pounds with a slim build. He has short, brown hair and blue eyes.

Scurr is described as Caucasian, six-foot-four and 220 pounds with an athletic build. He has brown eyes and brown hair in a brush cut.

Anyone with information about the men or their disappearance is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

