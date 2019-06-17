Surrey RCMP searching for missing senior last seen Saturday evening

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Stanley Peters was last seen around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday near the southwest corner of the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Mounties say he suffers from a medical condition that requires regular medication, and is known to frequent the Surrey City Centre area.

Peters is described as Caucasian, six-foot-three and about 260 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black leather vest, a camouflaged long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and brown shoes. He also uses a walker.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

