June 17, 2019 4:50 pm

Surrey RCMP searching for missing senior last seen Saturday evening

By Online Journalist  Global News

Stanley Phillips was last seen near Surrey Memorial Hospital on Saturday evening.

Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Stanley Peters was last seen around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday near the southwest corner of the Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Mounties say he suffers from a medical condition that requires regular medication, and is known to frequent the Surrey City Centre area.

Peters is described as Caucasian, six-foot-three and about 260 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black leather vest, a camouflaged long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants and brown shoes. He also uses a walker.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

