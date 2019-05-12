Surrey RCMP seeking missing teenage female

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female. Sooner Plantinga was last seen at 11 p.m. on April 12th in the 2000 of block 156A Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Plantinga is described as a 19-year-old Caucasian female, 5’05”, 165 lbs, with bleached-blonde long hair, and brown eyes. Police and her family members are concerned for her health and well-being.

Plantinga is known to drive her grey Honda Accord bearing British Columbia License Plate HN153T. Plantinga is known to frequently visit Courtenay, Union Bay, Surrey, and Coombs, BC.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca , quoting file number 2019-67700.