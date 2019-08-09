Heading to Garth Brooks? Here’s your traffic and transit need-to-know

The wait is over Regina: the Garth Brooks extravaganza begins Friday night.

With back-to-back shows set to rock Mosaic Stadium on Friday and Saturday, it’s sure to be one of the parties of the year. Here are the road closures and transit options you need to know to make your experience as stress-free as possible.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw hotels feeling impact ahead of Garth Brooks and Regina Folk Festival

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street will be limited to city buses and local residents.

The following roads will also be affected by closures:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue

McTavish Street and 9t h Avenue

Avenue Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue

Montague Street and 10th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street

Story continues below

The traffic restrictions will be in place until Saturday night.

READ MORE: Brett Kissel opening for Garth Brooks in Regina

Of course, if all that traffic sounds like a headache waiting to happen, you can catch a free shuttle to the game courtesy the Regina Hotel Association and SGI.

The service will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as after the concerts, and will leave from stations at Northland, Southland, Warehouse (6th and Hamilton, Dewdney and Scarth, Dewdney and Lorne), downtown (Sask Dr. And Hamilton Eastbound, Hamilton and 11th), and the old Costco parking lot.

Gates open at 5 p.m. both nights. Both opening acts — Brett Kissel Friday and Jesse Labelle Saturday — take the stage at 7 p.m. followed by Brooks.

WATCH: Garth Brooks coming back to Saskatchewan