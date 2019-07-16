Brett Kissel opening for Garth Brooks in Regina

How exciting is that? Brett Kissel has been asked to open up for Garth Brooks when he hits the stage at Mosaic Stadium, in Regina.

Garth Brooks will be performing two shows at Mosaic Stadium on August 9th and August 10th.

There are now two shows happening, at Mosaic Stadium, because the first show, on August 10th, sold out in under an hour.

Back in 2017, Brett Kissel was asked to open for Garth Brooks during some of his shows in Edmonton, at Rogers Place, and Calgary, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Brett had the entire crowd on their feet before Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood even stepped foot on the stage, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

