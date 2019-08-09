3 arrested following August long weekend shooting in downtown Toronto, 1 suspect still at large

Toronto police say three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred during the August long weekend in the downtown core.

Officers responded just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 to reports of a shooting in the area of Lombard and Church streets.

According to investigators, a vehicle pulled up in front of a group of people, and one of the occupants reportedly fired several shots, injuring two individuals.

READ MORE: 1 in life-threatening condition, 1 seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Paramedics told Global News at the time that one male victim was in life-threatening condition, while another was in serious condition and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police later said a third person walked into hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Officers have arrested and charged Yasin Bassey, 27, Khumane Agil, 40, and Mohamed Mahdi, 29, with three counts of attempted murder and several other charges.

READ MORE: 7 injured, 1 critically, after shooting at north-end Toronto nightclub

Investigators are still searching for a fourth suspect, Hassan Hassan, 27, from Toronto, who is also facing the same charges.

Police say members of the public are advised to use caution and not to approach the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll