1 in life-threatening condition, 1 seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto Paramedics say two people have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries, after a shooting in the city’s downtown early Monday.

A spokesperson told Global News the incident happened on Lombard Street, near Church Street and south of Richmond Street East, at around 4:30 a.m.

One of the male victims was in life-threatening condition and one of the victims was in serious condition when they were taken to hospital, the spokesperson said.

A white BMW could be seen with multiple bullet holes.

Toronto police haven’t released suspect information, adding the investigation is still ongoing.

The shooting happened more than two hours after four people were injured in a shooting at a north-end nightclub.

Chief Mark Saunders is scheduled to speak with reporters Monday afternoon about gun violence in Toronto over the long weekend.