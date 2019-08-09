Montreal police identify suspect in alleged verbal assault

Montreal police have identified a suspect in connection with an alleged verbal assault that reportedly took place in the city’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood last month.

Police announced on Friday morning that officers had identified a man who allegedly harassed an Arabic-speaking woman and her daughter thanks to a tip from a citizen.

“All people concerned were met with, and the investigation is continuing,” police said.

In July, the woman told Global News she walking with her daughter outside a daycare on St-Laurent Boulevard when a man reportedly confronted her.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook by a witness. The video showed a man yelling “slut” at the woman before bending down to her daughter and yelling: “Ask your mother if I can have sex with her.”

Investigators asked for the public’s help earlier in this week in identifying the suspect.

Police say they will not be providing more information about the identity of the man as the investigation is ongoing.

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriquez and Amanda Jelowicki